Taiwan GDP Recovers 1.45% In Q2

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's economy expanded in the second quarter after remaining in contraction for the previous three quarters, boosted by a surge in private consumption, a preliminary estimate by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics revealed on Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced 1.45 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, reversing a 2.87 percent fall in the previous quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted annualized basis, GDP grew sharply by 7.02 percent versus a 2.36 percent fall in the March quarter.

On the expenditure side, private final consumption alone rose 12.4 percent, mainly driven by expenditures on services such as dining out, accommodation, recreation, and transportation, as well as consumption on vehicles and the flourishing outbound tourism.

Government consumption expenditures gained 1.63 percent. On the other hand, gross capital formation fell notably by 13.36 percent due to lower investment in construction, machinery, equipment, and intellectual property.

Data showed that both exports and imports dropped by 6.6 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively.