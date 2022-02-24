Taiwan Govt Upgrades 2022 Growth Outlook

(RTTNews) - Taiwan economy is set to grow slightly faster than previously projected in 2022, according to the latest data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, published on Thursday.

Real gross domestic product is forecast to grow 4.42 percent in 2022 instead of 4.15 percent projected previously.

Real exports of goods and services are forecast to grow 5.53 percent this year with the domestic capacity expansion of semiconductor manufacturers and the border control easing.

Driven by wage and income hikes, private consumption is projected to climb 5.1 percent. At the same time, growth in fixed capital formation is seen at 5.65 percent.

For the whole 2021, the economic growth rate was 6.45 percent compared to 3.36 percent in 2020.

The inflation outlook for 2022 was revised up by 0.32 percentage points to 1.93 percent, reflecting rising crude oil, raw material and food prices.

Data showed that the real GDP increased 7.63 percent on a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally-adjusted annualized basis after expanding 4.12 percent in the third quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP advanced 4.86 percent in the fourth quarter, following a 4.37 percent rise in the third quarter.