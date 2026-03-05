Taiwan Industrial Output Growth Accelerates; Retail Sales Fall

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's industrial production growth quickened for the third straight month in January, while retail sales logged a renewed decline, separate reports from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Thursday.

Industrial production surged 28.51 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 23.08 percent growth in December.

Among the main sectors, manufacturing output grew the most, by 30.1 percent annually in January, followed by that of mining and quarrying with a 7.20 percent increase. Meanwhile, output produced in the utility sector declined by 1.4 percent in February, and the water supply segment slid by 0.3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent from December, when it rose by 3.6 percent.

Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales fell 3.45 percent annually in January, marking the first decline in four months, following a 0.9 percent rise in December.

Sales at general merchandise stores alone contracted by 6.51 percent, and those of textiles and clothing in specialized stores plunged by 7.3 percent.