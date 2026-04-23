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23.04.2026 15:26:54

Taiwan Industrial Output Growth Accelerates; Retail Sales Rise Further

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's industrial production growth rebounded sharply at the end of the first quarter, while retail sales increased for the second straight month, separate reports from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Thursday.

Industrial production surged 28.68 percent year-on-year in March, much faster than the 16.63 percent growth in February.

Among sectors, the annual growth in manufacturing output quickened to 30.73 percent from 18.34 percent. Meanwhile, the contraction in the mining and quarrying sector eased to 10.56 percent from 14.32 percent. Similarly, utility sector production fell at a slower pace of 1.77 percent versus a 10.17 percent decline a month ago.

Monthly, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.62 percent after rising 4.6 percent in February.

Retail sales climbed 3.2 percent yearly in March, though slower than the 7.7 percent rebound in February.

Sales at general merchandise stores advanced 4.6 percent, and those at the food, beverages, and tobacco industries grew 4.8 percent. On the other hand, the automobile and motorcycle industries logged 4.4 percent fewer sales.

Another piece of official data from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed that Taiwan's seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose slightly to 3.35 percent in March from 3.33 percent in February, with the number of unemployed at around 402,000.

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