Britische Pfund - Taiwan-Dollar

41,2517
 TWD
0,0269
0,07 %
25.11.2025 09:57:09

Taiwan Industrial Output Growth Eases, Retail Sales Rebound

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's industrial production growth moderated somewhat in October, while retail sales increased after a decline in September, separate reports from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production advanced 14.5 percent yearly in October, slower than the 16.4 percent growth in September.

Among the main sectors, the annual growth of manufacturing output eased to 15.38 percent from 17.84 percent, while the decline in mining and quarrying production moderated further to 0.5 percent from 2.85 percent.

Data showed that the electricity and gas supply segment logged a slower contraction of 1.05 percent versus 9.4 percent a month ago.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in October after a 0.5 percent increase in September.

Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales climbed 1.9 percent yearly in October, reversing a 1.6 percent decrease in the prior month.

Sales at general merchandise stores grew 3.0 percent, and those of food, beverages, and tobacco in specialized stores surged by 9.45 percent. On the other hand, sales of household appliances and goods in specialized stores continued to fall by 6.3 percent.

