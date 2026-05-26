Taiwan Industrial Output Growth Eases; Retail Sales Rise Further

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's industrial production growth moderated in April, while retail sales increased for the third straight month, separate reports from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production advanced 14.2 percent year-on-year in April, much slower than the 26.1 percent surge in March.

Among sectors, the annual growth in manufacturing output eased to 15.1 percent from 28.0 percent. Meanwhile, the contraction in the mining and quarrying sector softened marginally to 9.4 percent from 9.7 percent. Similarly, utility sector production fell at a slower pace of 0.5 percent versus a 2.4 percent decline a month ago.

Monthly, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent after remaining flat in March.

Retail sales climbed 5.2 percent yearly in April, faster than the 3.3 percent increase in the previous month.

Sales at general merchandise stores advanced 7.2 percent, and those at the food, beverages, and tobacco industries grew 3.7 percent. Sales of textiles and clothing in specialized stores expanded 14.1 percent, while the motor vehicles, motorcycles, and related sales at specialized stores logged 4.6 percent fewer sales.