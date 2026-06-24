Taiwan Industrial Output Growth Eases; Retail Sales Rise Further

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's industrial production growth moderated for the second straight month in May, while retail sales increased for the fourth straight month, separate reports from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production advanced 11.8 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 14.9 percent growth in April.

Among sectors, the annual growth in manufacturing output eased to 12.7 percent from 16.0 percent. Meanwhile, the contraction in the mining and quarrying sector softened marginally to 7.6 percent from 8.7 percent. Utility sector production fell 1.3 percent versus a 1.1 percent decline a month ago.

Monthly, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent after rising 0.9 percent in April.

Retail sales climbed 4.9 percent yearly in May, slower than the 5.2 percent increase in the previous month.

Sales at general merchandise stores advanced 5.5 percent, while those at the food, beverages, and tobacco industries dropped 0.2 percent. Sales of textiles and clothing in specialized stores expanded 8.1 percent, while motor vehicles, motorcycles, and related sales at specialized stores logged 0.9 percent fewer sales.