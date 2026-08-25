Taiwan Industrial Output Growth Hits 6-Month High; Retail Sales Rise Further

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's industrial production growth accelerated further in July to the strongest level in six months, while retail sales continued their rising trend, separate reports from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production advanced 25.61 percent year-on-year in July, faster than the 22.56 percent growth in June. Moreover, this was the fastest growth since January, when production surged 27.88 percent.

Among sectors, the annual growth in manufacturing output improved to 26.89 percent from 23.96 percent. Meanwhile, the mining and quarrying sector logged a fresh increase of 0.83 percent. Electricity supply and gas production were 5.80 percent higher.

Monthly, industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 4.15 percent after rising 2.4 percent in June.

Retail sales rose 7.7 percent yearly in July, slower than the 8.0 percent increase in the previous month.

Sales at general merchandise stores advanced 6.91 percent, and those at the food, beverages, and tobacco industries grew 4.9 percent. Sales of textiles and clothing in specialized stores expanded 3.6 percent, and motor vehicles, motorcycles, and related sales at specialized stores logged a sharp increase of 12.6 percent.