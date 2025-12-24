Britische Pfund - Taiwan-Dollar

42,4380
 TWD
-0,1357
-0,32 %
24.12.2025 09:52:39

Taiwan Industrial Output Growth Improves; Retail Sales Rise Further

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's industrial production growth moderated somewhat in November, while retail sales increased for the second straight month, separate reports from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production advanced 16.42 percent yearly in November, faster than the 14.15 percent growth in October.

Among the main sectors, the annual growth of manufacturing output accelerated to 17.35 percent from 15.04 percent, while mining and quarrying production plunged 8.89 percent. Data showed that the electricity and gas supply segment logged a recovery of 2.37 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rebounded a seasonally adjusted 4.84 percent in November after a 1.1 percent decrease in October.

Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales rose 1.41 percent yearly in November, following a 1.9 percent growth in the prior month.

Sales at general merchandise stores grew 6.7 percent, and those of food, beverages, and tobacco in specialized stores climbed by 3.20 percent. On the other hand, sales of household appliances and goods in specialized stores continued to contract by 3.6 percent

