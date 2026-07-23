Taiwan Industrial Output Growth Rebounds; Retail Sales Rise Sharply

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's industrial production growth accelerated for the first time in three months in June, while retail sales increased for the fifth straight month, separate reports from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Thursday.

Industrial production advanced 22.95 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 11.85 percent growth in May.

Among sectors, the annual growth in manufacturing output improved to 24.34 percent from 12.69 percent. Meanwhile, the contraction in the mining and quarrying sector softened marginally to 8.54 percent from 8.86 percent. Electricity supply and gas production were 1.91 percent higher.

Monthly, industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 2.68 percent after rising 1.6 percent in May.

Retail sales surged 8.02 percent yearly in June, faster than the 5.25 percent increase in the previous month.

Sales at general merchandise stores advanced 5.24 percent, and those at the food, beverages, and tobacco industries grew 4.35 percent. Sales of textiles and clothing in specialized stores expanded 3.55 percent, and motor vehicles, motorcycles, and related sales at specialized stores logged a sharp increase of 19.13 percent.