Taiwan Industrial Output, Retail Sales Growth Ease In August

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's industrial production growth moderated for the first time in three months, and retail sales also increased at a slower pace, separate reports from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production advanced 23.47 percent year-on-year in August, slightly slower than the 23.95 percent growth in July.

Among sectors, the annual growth in manufacturing output softened somewhat to 24.61 percent from 25.06 percent. Meanwhile, the decline in the mining and quarrying sector deepened to 9.34 percent from 3.29 percent. Electricity supply and gas production were 6.73 percent higher, almost in line with the 6.77 percent increase in July.

Monthly, industrial production edged higher, seasonally adjusted 0.85 percent after rising 3.0 percent in July.

Retail sales rose 6.47 percent yearly in August, slower than the 7.80 percent increase in the previous month.

Sales at general merchandise stores advanced 6.45 percent, and those at the food, beverages, and tobacco industries grew 13.14 percent. Sales of textiles and clothing in specialized stores logged a weaker increase of 1.6 percent versus a 3.75 percent rise seen in the prior month.