Taiwan Industrial Output Tumbles Further, Retail Sales Growth At 5-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's industrial production continued to decrease sharply in July due to weak performance in the manufacturing, mining, and quarrying sectors, preliminary data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Wednesday.

Separate official data showed that retail sales expanded at the slowest pace in five months.

Industrial production fell 15.2 percent year-on-year in July, following a revised 17.2 percent slump in the previous month. Production has been falling since July last year.

Among the main sectors, manufacturing output declined the most, by 15.68 percent annually in July, closely followed by that of mining and quarrying with a 14.32 percent fall.

The output produced in the electricity and gas segments was 3.75 percent lower compared to last year.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.99 percent from June, when it declined by 1.32 percent.

Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales rose 5.33 percent annually in July, much slower than the 13.9 percent surge in the prior month.

Sales of textiles and clothing in specialized stores grew by 7.35 percent yearly in July, versus 22.35 percent growth in June. Meanwhile, sales of construction materials fell at a steeper rate of 12.02 percent.

Data showed that sales of food, beverages, and tobacco in specialized stores logged a slight annual decrease of 0.62 percent.