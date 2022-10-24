Britische Pfund - Taiwanesischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - TWD)
Taiwan Industrial Production Drops In September
(RTTNews) - Taiwan's industrial production dropped in September, mainly due to the decline in manufacturing output, while retail sales growth slowed during the month, preliminary data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.
Industrial production decreased 4.80 percent year-on-year in September, after a revised 3.26 percent increase in August.
The manufacturing output fell 4.83 percent in September, after a 3.44 percent growth in the prior month.
Electricity and gas supply output fell 4.93 percent, while the mining and quarrying production grew 5.88 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 5.52 percent in September, reversing a 0.92 percent rise in the preceding month.
Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales increased 7.5 percent annually in September after a 12.02 percent rise in August.
Sales decreased in the food and beverages group and in the construction materials segment.
