Taiwan Industrial Production Growth Improves

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's industrial production growth improved slightly in July, after easing in the previous two months, preliminary data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose 1.12 percent year-over-year in July, just above June's revised 0.54 percent gain.

The annual growth in manufacturing output accelerated to 1.03 percent from 0.33 percent.

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production grew for the second straight month by 2.42 percent, and that of electricity, gas and water supply also rose 3.77 percent. There was an increase of 4.22 percent in water supply output.

Month-on-month, industrial production recovered 0.52 percent in July, after a 0.57 percent fall in June.