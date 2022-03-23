|
23.03.2022 12:29:27
Taiwan Industrial Production Growth Improves In February
(RTTNews) - Taiwan's industrial production growth increased in February, led by the expansion in manufacturing output and electricity, gas and water supply output, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Wednesday.
Industrial output increased 10.01 percent year-on-year in February, after an 8.39 percent increase in January.
Manufacturing output rose 10.16 percent in February, following an 8.92 percent increase in the previous month. Electricity, gas and water supply output gained 9.72 percent.
Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production fell 15.41 percent and water supply output declined 5.50 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 3.72 percent in February, following a 2.16 percent rise in the prior month.
