23.02.2022 16:16:24
Taiwan Industrial Production Growth Improves In January
(RTTNews) - Taiwan's industrial production continued to grow robustly in January, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Wednesday.
Industrial output increased 10.0 percent year-on-year in January, after an 8.96 percent increase December.
Manufacturing output rose 10.69 percent in January, after a 9.17 percent increase in the previous month. Electricity, gas and water supply output gained 2.02 percent.
Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production fell 10.13 percent and water supply output declined 1.84 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 3.44 percent in January, following a 0.15 percent rise in the prior month.
