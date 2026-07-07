Taiwan Inflation Climbs To 17-Month High

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's consumer price inflation accelerated further in June to the highest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 2.2 percent rise in May.

Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since January 2025, when prices climbed 2.7 percent.

The upward trend in inflation was largely driven by a 19.45 percent surge in costs for fuels and lubricants.

The price index for airfares rose due to the fuel surcharge increase, and package holiday fees and vehicle parts and maintenance were also more expensive, the agency said. Transportation and communication costs were 4.14 percent higher compared to last year. Food inflation accelerated to 1.78 percent from 1.36 percent, and that based on housing increased somewhat to 2.2 percent from 2.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.21 percent.

Data also showed that producer price inflation quickened to 15.1 percent in June from 14.4 percent in May.