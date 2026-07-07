Britische Pfund - Taiwan-Dollar

42,9888
 TWD
0,0522
0,12 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
07.07.2026 13:40:13

Taiwan Inflation Climbs To 17-Month High

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's consumer price inflation accelerated further in June to the highest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 2.2 percent rise in May.

Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since January 2025, when prices climbed 2.7 percent.

The upward trend in inflation was largely driven by a 19.45 percent surge in costs for fuels and lubricants.

The price index for airfares rose due to the fuel surcharge increase, and package holiday fees and vehicle parts and maintenance were also more expensive, the agency said. Transportation and communication costs were 4.14 percent higher compared to last year. Food inflation accelerated to 1.78 percent from 1.36 percent, and that based on housing increased somewhat to 2.2 percent from 2.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.21 percent.

Data also showed that producer price inflation quickened to 15.1 percent in June from 14.4 percent in May.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 27: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 27
04.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04.07.26 KW 27: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.07.26 KW 27: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX in Rot -- DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich am Dienstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen