06.07.2022 00:00:09
Taiwan Inflation Data On Tap For Wednesday
(RTTNews) - Taiwan will on Wednesday release June figures for consumer and wholesale prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
In May, overall inflation was up 0.32 percent on month and 3.39 percent on year, while wholesale prices surged an annual 16.62 percent.
Hong Kong will see June results for its private sector PMI from S&P Global; in May, the index score was 54.9.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX stärker erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften mit Gewinnen in den Donnerstagshandel starten. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Donnerstag gemischte Vorzeichen auf. Die US-Börsen schlossen am Mittwoch fester.