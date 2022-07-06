Taiwan Inflation Data On Tap For Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Taiwan will on Wednesday release June figures for consumer and wholesale prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In May, overall inflation was up 0.32 percent on month and 3.39 percent on year, while wholesale prices surged an annual 16.62 percent.

Hong Kong will see June results for its private sector PMI from S&P Global; in May, the index score was 54.9.