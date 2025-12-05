|
Taiwan Inflation Eases To 1.23%, Lowest Since March 2021
(RTTNews) - Taiwan's consumer price inflation moderated in November to the lowest level in more than four-and-a-half years, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics showed on Friday.
The consumer price index climbed 1.23 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 1.47 percent rise in October.
Moreover, this was the lowest inflation since March 2021, and remained below central bank's target of 2.0 percent for the seventh straight month.
Food inflation moderated to 1.48 percent from 2.0 percent, and that of housing slowed to 1.86 percent from 2.0 percent. Data showed that transportation and communication costs were 1.15 percent less expensive.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up a seasonally adjusted 0.09 percent in November versus a 0.25 increase in the prior month.
Data also showed that producer prices dropped 2.80 percent annually in November after a 3.24 percent fall a month ago.
