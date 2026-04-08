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08.04.2026 10:59:46

Taiwan Inflation Eases To 1.2% In March

(RTTNews) - Taiwan consumer price inflation moderated in March from a 10-month high in the previous month, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 1.20 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 1.77 percent rise in February.

Food prices dropped 0.22 percent annually in March, and inflation based on housing and utilities softened somewhat to 2.02 percent from 2.06 percent. Meanwhile, transport charges rebounded marginally by 0.03 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.19 percent in March versus a 0.21 percent increase in February.

Data also showed that producer prices rose 2.53 percent annually in March, reversing a 0.57 percent fall a month ago. Moreover, this was the highest rate of increase in one year, mainly driven by higher costs for petroleum and coal products.

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