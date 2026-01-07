Britische Pfund - Taiwan-Dollar

42,3793
 TWD
0,0205
0,05 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
07.01.2026 12:45:26

Taiwan Inflation Rises To 1.31% In December

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's consumer price inflation increased in December after easing in the previous month, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 1.31 percent year-on-year in December, faster than the 1.22 percent rise in November.

However, inflation remained below the central bank's target of 2.0 percent for the eighth straight month.

Costs for education and entertainment grew at a faster pace of 1.69 percent annually versus a 1.25 percent gain in November. Prices for miscellaneous goods and services climbed 3.34 percent, and the rise in inflation was also driven by a 0.98 percent rebound in clothing costs.

Meanwhile, transportation and communication costs dropped further by 1.4 percent, and food inflation eased to 1.24 percent from 1.48 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased a seasonally adjusted 0.14 percent in November versus a mere 0.08 rise in the prior month.

Data also showed that producer prices dropped 2.57 percent annually in December after a 2.61 percent fall a month ago.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen