Taiwan Inflation Rises To 1.31% In December

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's consumer price inflation increased in December after easing in the previous month, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 1.31 percent year-on-year in December, faster than the 1.22 percent rise in November.

However, inflation remained below the central bank's target of 2.0 percent for the eighth straight month.

Costs for education and entertainment grew at a faster pace of 1.69 percent annually versus a 1.25 percent gain in November. Prices for miscellaneous goods and services climbed 3.34 percent, and the rise in inflation was also driven by a 0.98 percent rebound in clothing costs.

Meanwhile, transportation and communication costs dropped further by 1.4 percent, and food inflation eased to 1.24 percent from 1.48 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased a seasonally adjusted 0.14 percent in November versus a mere 0.08 rise in the prior month.

Data also showed that producer prices dropped 2.57 percent annually in December after a 2.61 percent fall a month ago.