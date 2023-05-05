Britische Pfund - Taiwanesischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - TWD)
Taiwan Inflation Stable At 2.35%
(RTTNews) - Taiwan consumer price inflation held steady in April after easing in the previous two months, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting & Statistics showed on Friday.
The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 2.35 percent year-on-year in April, the same rate of increase as in March. Economists had forecast inflation to drop to 2.20 percent.
Food prices were 4.19 percent more expensive compared to last year, and education and entertainment costs moved up 3.29 percent.
Housing costs climbed 2.34 percent, while clothing prices showed a fall of 0.65 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.42 percent in April, after a 0.36 percent rise in the previous month.
Data also showed that producer prices dropped 1.98 percent annually in April, reversing a 0.22 percent increase a month ago.
