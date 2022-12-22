Taiwan Jobless Rate At 10-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's unemployment rate fell further in November to the lowest in ten months, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate declined marginally to an unadjusted 3.61 percent in November from 3.64 percent in October.

This was the lowest unemployment rate since January, when it was also 6.1 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.66 percent.

The number of unemployed persons fell by 3,000 to 428,000 in November from 431,000 in the previous month.

The total employment increased by 20,000 people from the prior month to 11.430 million in November.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate held steady for the second straight month at 3.64 percent in November.