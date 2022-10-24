Taiwan Jobless Rate At 4-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's unemployment rate decreased to the lowest in four months in September, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics showed on Monday.

The jobless rate declined to an unadjusted 3.66 percent in September from 3.79 percent in August.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.96 percent.

The number of unemployed persons fell by 16,000 to 433,000 in September from 449,000 in the previous month.

The total employment decreased by 5,000 persons from the prior month to 11.397 million in September.

On seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 3.64 percent in September from 3.67 percent in the prior month.