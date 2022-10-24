Britische Pfund - Taiwanesischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - TWD)
24.10.2022 12:07:53
Taiwan Jobless Rate At 4-Month Low
(RTTNews) - Taiwan's unemployment rate decreased to the lowest in four months in September, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics showed on Monday.
The jobless rate declined to an unadjusted 3.66 percent in September from 3.79 percent in August.
In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.96 percent.
The number of unemployed persons fell by 16,000 to 433,000 in September from 449,000 in the previous month.
The total employment decreased by 5,000 persons from the prior month to 11.397 million in September.
On seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 3.64 percent in September from 3.67 percent in the prior month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf weniger restriktive Fed: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel deutlich fester -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer -- Hang Seng stürzt ab
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Montag in einem volatilen Geschäft letztlich fester. Der DAX tendierte ebenso freundlich. Auch an der Wall Street dominierten die Käufer. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag uneinheitlich: In Japan ging es bergauf, während die Anleger in China Reißaus nahmen.