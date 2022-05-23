Taiwan Jobless Rate Declines In April

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's unemployment rate fell slightly in April, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics showed in Friday.

The unemployment rate declined a seasonally adjusted 3.68 percent in April from 3.70 percent in March. In the same period last year, the jobless rate was 3.69 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate decreased to 3.62 percent in April from 3.66 percent a month ago.

The number of unemployed persons fell by 6,000 to 429,000 in April from 435,000 the previous month.

The total employment decreased by 25,000 persons from the previous month to 11.415 million in April.