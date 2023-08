Taiwan Jobless Rate Eases Further To 3.43%

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's unemployment rate dropped for the fourth month in a row in July and the number of employed climbed further, preliminary data from the Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics (DGBAS) showed Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 3.43 percent from 3.45 percent in June. A year ago, the unemployment rate was 3.67 percent. The number of unemployed decreased to 411,000 from 413,000 in the previous month. The labor force participation rate was largely unchanged at 59.2 percent.

Employment grew to 11.55 million persons from 11.53 million in the previous month.