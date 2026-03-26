Taiwan Jobless Rate Falls In February

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Taiwan dropped February to the lowest level in eight months, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting and Statistics reported Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.33 percent in February, down from January's stable rate of 3.36 percent. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in July 2025.

In the same period last year, the rate was also 3.36 percent.

There were 401,000 unemployed people in February, a decrease from 405,000 in the prior month.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 3.32 percent from 3.29 percent. Data showed that total employment declined by 5,000 monthly to 11.644 million in February.