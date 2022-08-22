Britische Pfund - Taiwanesischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - TWD)
22.08.2022 10:28:40
Taiwan Jobless Rate Falls In July
(RTTNews) - Taiwan's unemployment rate decreased in July after remaining stable in the previous month, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics showed on Monday.
The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 3.68 percent in July from 3.73 percent in June.
In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.39 percent.
On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose marginally to 3.78 percent in July from 3.74 percent a month ago.
The number of unemployed persons grew by 6,000 to 448,000 in July from 442,000 in the previous month.
The total employment increased by 25,000 persons from the prior month to 11.397 million in July.
