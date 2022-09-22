Taiwan Jobless Rate Falls Marginally In August

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's unemployment rate decreased for the second straight month in August, though marginally, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 3.67 percent in August from 3.68 percent in July.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.08 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose marginally to 3.79 percent in August from 3.78 percent a month ago.

The number of unemployed persons grew by 1,000 to 449,000 in August from 448,000 in the previous month.

The total employment increased by 5,000 persons from the prior month to 11.402 million in August.