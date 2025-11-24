Britische Pfund - Taiwan-Dollar

41,2072
 TWD
0,0302
0,07 %
24.11.2025 13:03:22

Taiwan Jobless Rate Falls To 3.33%

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Taiwan decreased slightly after remaining stable in the previous month, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting and Statistics reported Monday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.33 percent in October, down from 3.35 percent in September. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 3.37 percent.

There were 401,000 unemployed people in October compared to 403,000 a year ago.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped to 3.36 percent in October from 3.38 percent in the previous month.

Data showed that total employment increased by 5,000 from the previous month to 11.63 million. From the previous year, employment grew by 26,000 in October.

