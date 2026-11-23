(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Taiwan held steady in October, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting and Statistics reported Monday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.33 percent in October, the same as in September. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 3.34 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped marginally to 3.35 percent and 3.36 percent in the previous month. There were 404,000 unemployed people compared to 405,000 a month ago.

Meanwhile, total employment increased by 4,000 from September to 11.64 million in October.

The participation rate of the labor force was 59.61 percent, up from 59.59 percent in the prior month.