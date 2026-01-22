Britische Pfund - Taiwan-Dollar

42,5447
 TWD
-0,1313
-0,31 %
22.01.2026 14:09:21

Taiwan Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 3.35%

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Taiwan held steady in December after increasing slightly in the previous month, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting and Statistics reported Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.35 percent in December, the same as in November. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 3.38 percent.

There were 403,000 unemployed people in December compared to 406,000 a year ago.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped to 3.30 percent in December from 3.33 percent in the previous month.

Data showed that total employment increased by 6,000 from the previous month to 11.64 million. From the previous year, employment grew by 33,000 in December.

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Asiens Börsen höher
Am Freitag bewegen sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
