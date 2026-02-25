Taiwan Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 3.36%

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Taiwan held steady in January after rising slightly in the previous two months, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting and Statistics reported Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.36 percent in January, the same as in December. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was also 3.36 percent.

There were 405,000 unemployed people in January compared to 404,000 a month ago.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped fractionally to 3.29 percent in January from 3.30 percent in the previous month.

Data showed that total employment increased by 4,000 from the previous month to 11.649 million. From the previous year, employment grew by 30,000 in January.