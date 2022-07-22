Britische Pfund - Taiwanesischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - TWD)
22.07.2022 11:07:03
Taiwan Jobless Rate Remains Stable In June
(RTTNews) - Taiwan's unemployment rate held steady in June after rising in the previous month, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics showed on Friday.
The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 3.73 percent in June, the same rate as in May.
In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.76 percent.
On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate increased to 3.74 percent in June from 3.68 percent a month ago.
The number of unemployed persons grew by 8,000 to 442,000 in June from 434,000 in the previous month.
The total employment increased by 1000 persons from the prior month to 11.372 million in June.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison in vollem Gang: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt schickten den ATX letztendlich tiefer. Der deutschen Aktienmarkt schloss leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen mussten am letzten Tag der Woche Einbußen verkraften. In Fernost fand die Mehrheit der Börsen am Freitag einen versöhnlichen Wochenausklang.