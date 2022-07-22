Taiwan Jobless Rate Remains Stable In June

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's unemployment rate held steady in June after rising in the previous month, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 3.73 percent in June, the same rate as in May.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.76 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate increased to 3.74 percent in June from 3.68 percent a month ago.

The number of unemployed persons grew by 8,000 to 442,000 in June from 434,000 in the previous month.

The total employment increased by 1000 persons from the prior month to 11.372 million in June.