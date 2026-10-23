Taiwan Jobless Rate Rises Slightly To 3.33%

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Taiwan increased marginally in September, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting and Statistics reported Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.33 percent in September versus 3.32 percent in August. In the same period last year, the rate was also 3.35 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped to 3.36 percent and 3.41 percent in the previous month. Unemployment decreased by 6,000 from the previous month to 405,000.

Meanwhile, total employment declined by 15,000 from August to 11.64 million in September.

The labor force participation rate was 59.59 percent, down from 59.69 percent in the prior month.