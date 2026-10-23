Britische Pfund - Taiwan-Dollar

43,5740
 TWD
-0,1163
-0,27 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
23.10.2026 14:07:53

Taiwan Jobless Rate Rises Slightly To 3.33%

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Taiwan increased marginally in September, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting and Statistics reported Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.33 percent in September versus 3.32 percent in August. In the same period last year, the rate was also 3.35 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped to 3.36 percent and 3.41 percent in the previous month. Unemployment decreased by 6,000 from the previous month to 405,000.

Meanwhile, total employment declined by 15,000 from August to 11.64 million in September.

The labor force participation rate was 59.59 percent, down from 59.69 percent in the prior month.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:07 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04:31 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen