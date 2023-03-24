Taiwan Jobless Rate Rises Slightly To 3.53%

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's unemployment rate increased for the first time in seven months in February, though marginally, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics showed on Friday.

The jobless rate rose marginally to an unadjusted 3.53 percent in February from 3.50 percent in the previous month. This was the highest unemployment rate in four months.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.65 percent.

The number of unemployed persons rose by 4,000 to 420,000 in February from 416,000 in the previous month.

The total employment increased by 14,000 people from the prior month to 11.485 million in February.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate edged down to 3.58 percent from 3.60 percent.