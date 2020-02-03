|
03.02.2020 02:45:08
Taiwan Manufacturing PMI Accelerates In January
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in January, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the IHS Markit revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.8.
That's up from 50.8 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, there were stronger increases in both output and new orders, while business confidence improved to a 22-month high.
Inventories expanded for the first time since October 2018.
