Taiwan Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 52.2 In August - IHS Markit

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in August, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from IHS Markit revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.2.

That's up from 50.6 in July, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders expanded at the steepest rates since June 2018, although employment fell again as firms tried to contain costs.

There was a sharper rise in input costs but output charges increased only slightly.