Taiwan Manufacturing PMI Slips To 54.7 - S&P Global

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in August, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.7.

That's down from 55.1 in July, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

As has been the case since December 2025, manufacturing production in Taiwan increased during August. The rate of growth was strong, despite slipping to a four-month low, and well above the series average. Panel members frequently mentioned that greater inflows of new work had driven the latest expansion of output.

Total new business increased at a slightly softer but still rapid pace that was among the best seen over the past five years. Anecdotal evidence widely linked the upturn in sales to greater demand both at home and overseas.