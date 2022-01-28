Taiwan Manufacturing Sector Slows In January - Markit

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 55.1.

That's down from 55.5 in December, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Production at Taiwanese manufacturers rose for the second month running in January, though the pace of expansion softened slightly and was only modest. While many firms mentioned raising output due to higher sales, a number of companies noted that shortages of inputs had weighed on growth.

Although overall new business rose at a slightly softer pace than in December, the upturn remained solid overall. Underlying data suggested that greater foreign demand was a key driver of sales growth, with new export orders rising sharply. Companies often cited stronger demand across Europe, mainland China and the US.