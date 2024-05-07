Taiwan Trade Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Taiwan will on Wednesday release April figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to rise 7.6 percent on year, up from 7.1 percent in March. Exports are called higher by an annual 10.2 percent, easing from 18.9 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $8.03 billion, moderating from $8.68 billion a month earlier.