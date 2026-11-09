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09.11.2026 12:24:25

Taiwan Trade Surplus Grows In October

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's foreign trade surplus increased in October from a year ago, according to preliminary figures released Monday by the Ministry of Finance.

The trade surplus rose to $27.9 billion in October from $21.5 billion in the corresponding month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of $26.5 billion. The surplus also grew from $23.6 billion in September.

Exports surged 58.9 percent annually in October, and imports also logged a sharp growth of 75.1 percent.

Shipments of information and communication and audio-video products alone jumped 72.9 percent from last year, and those of parts of electronic products grew by 64.4 percent. Outflows of machinery were 35.5 percent higher.

On the import side, Taiwan brought in 126.4 percent more information, communication, and audio-video products during October. Inflows of mineral products rose 58.0 amid higher demand for petroleum, which grew by 107.8 percent.

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