Britische Pfund - Taiwan-Dollar

42,3670
 TWD
-0,0425
-0,10 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
09.01.2026 14:46:55

Taiwan Trade Surplus Grows Sharply In December

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's foreign trade surplus increased notably in December as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Friday.

The trade surplus rose to $19.4 billion in December from $6.1 billion in the corresponding month last year. The surplus also grew from $16.1 billion in November. The expected surplus was also $16.1 billion.

Exports surged 43.4 percent year-over-year in December, though slower than the 56.0 percent jump in the prior month. Economists had forecast 46.0 percent growth.

Shipments of information, communication, and audio-video products grew 126.3 percent, and those of electronic product parts rose by 24.1 percent.

The annual growth of imports eased sharply to 14.9 percent from 45.0 percent. That was well below the 28.1 percent growth expected by economists.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:36 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19:29 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekord fester -- Wall Street letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendierte, konnte der deutsche Leitindex zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnete letztlich Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen