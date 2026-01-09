Taiwan Trade Surplus Grows Sharply In December

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's foreign trade surplus increased notably in December as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Friday.

The trade surplus rose to $19.4 billion in December from $6.1 billion in the corresponding month last year. The surplus also grew from $16.1 billion in November. The expected surplus was also $16.1 billion.

Exports surged 43.4 percent year-over-year in December, though slower than the 56.0 percent jump in the prior month. Economists had forecast 46.0 percent growth.

Shipments of information, communication, and audio-video products grew 126.3 percent, and those of electronic product parts rose by 24.1 percent.

The annual growth of imports eased sharply to 14.9 percent from 45.0 percent. That was well below the 28.1 percent growth expected by economists.