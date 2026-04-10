Taiwan Trade Surplus Grows Sharply In March

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's foreign trade surplus increased notably in March from a year ago as exports grew much faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Friday.

The trade surplus rose to $21.2 billion in March from $6.9 billion in the corresponding month last year. The surplus also grew from $12.8 billion in February. The expected surplus was $14.5 billion.

Exports jumped 61.8 percent year-on-year in March, and imports were 38.3 percent higher.

Shipments of information and communication and audio-video products alone surged 134.5 percent from last year, and those of parts of electronic products advanced by 44.0 percent.