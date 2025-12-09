Taiwan Trade Surplus Rises Sharply In November

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's foreign trade surplus increased notably in November from a year ago as exports grew much faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus rose to $16.09 billion in November from $8.0 billion in the corresponding month last year. Meanwhile, the surplus decreased from $22.6 billion in October.

Exports jumped 56.0 percent year-over-year in November, and imports climbed by 45.0 percent.

Shipments of information, communication, and audio-video products surged by 170.8 percent, and outflows of parts of electronic products rose by 29.3 percent. Exports of machinery were 17.9 percent higher compared to last year.

Meanwhile, imports of mineral products showed an annual growth of 11.5 percent.