24.07.2023 12:19:19
Taiwan's Jobless Rate Falls To 3.45%
(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Taiwan dropped marginally in June, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting and Statistics reported Monday.
The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.45 percent in June from 3.50 percent a month ago. In the same period last year, the rate was 3.70 percent.
On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate was 3.49 percent, compared to 3.46 percent in the previous month. Unemployment increased by 5,000 from the previous month to 417,000.
Data showed that total employment increased by 11,000 from the previous month to 11.52 million. From the previous year, employment grew by 146,000 in June.
