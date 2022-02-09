Thai Central Bank Keeps Rate On Hold

(RTTNews) - Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate on hold, as widely expected, on Wednesday.

At the Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the Bank of Thailand, policymakers unanimously voted to hold the key rate at 0.50 percent.

The bank had last reduced the rate by 25 basis points in May 2020.

The economic recovery is set to continue into 2022 driven by higher merchandise exports, as well as higher number of foreign tourist arrivals, the bank said. However, the recovery is expected to remain fragile and uneven across sectors, especially in tourism which was below pre-pandemic levels.

Headline inflation in 2022 would be higher than previously assessed and could exceed the target range in the early part of the year reflecting price increases in energy and raw food products, policymakers said.

Nevertheless, the average inflation rate for the full year 2022 and medium-term inflation expectations would remain within the target range.

Despite the recent rebound in inflation, interest rates will remain on hold for some time to come, Gareth Leather, an economist at Capital Economics, said.