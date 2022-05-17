(RTTNews) - Thai GDP Data Due On Tuesday Thailand will on Tuesday release Q1 figures for gross domestic product, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 0.9 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year after gaining 1.8 percent on quarter and 1.9 percent on year in the three months prior.

Indonesia will release April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 34.97 percent on year, up from 30.85 percent in March. Exports are called higher by an annual 35.97 percent, down from 44.36 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $3.25 billion, down from $4.53 billion a month earlier.

Singapore will provide Aril data for non-oil domestic exports; in March, NODX fell 2.3 percent on month and climbed 7.7 percent on year, resulting in a trade surplus of SGD4.172 billion.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its May 3 monetary policy meeting. At the meeting, the bank raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points or 0.35 percent as inflation picked up more than expected largely due to supply-side disruptions. The board also increased the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances from zero percent to 25 basis points.

Japan will see March results for its tertiary industry index; in February, the index slipped 1.3 percent on month.