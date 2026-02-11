11.02.2026 11:56:37

Thai GDP Growth To Ease In 2026 On Weaker Trade, High Household Debt

(RTTNews) - The World Bank forecast Thailand's economic growth to ease this year due to weaker global trade, high household debt and a slower recovery in tourism.

In the Thailand Economic Monitor, released Wednesday, the Thai economy is forecast to grow 1.6 percent in 2026, down from the 1.7 percent expansion estimated previously. Growth for 2025 was estimated at 2.2 percent.

The World Bank projected economic growth to rebound next year, reaching again 2.2 percent as global conditions improve, private investment strengthens, and foreign direct investment projects begin to translate into actual inflows.

The report highlighted that advanced green manufacturing as a promising pathway to reinvigorate the economy.

The lender observed that Thailand can boost productivity, create jobs and adapt to shifting global demand by expanding into higher-value, low-carbon industries such as electric vehicles, solar equipment, and energy-efficient appliances.

Consumer prices are forecast to rise 0.7 percent this year, reversing a 0.1 percent drop estimated for 2025. For 2027, inflation is seen at 1.7 percent.

