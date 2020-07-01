Thai Manufacturing PMI Score Climbs To 43.5 - IHS Markit

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to contract in June, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from IHS Markit revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 43.5.

That's up from 41.6 in May, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders both fell further amid emergency measures. Job shedding persisted, and business expectations remained pessimistic.

Inflows of new orders continued to decline substantially in June. The rate of decrease was the third-sharpest in the series history.